Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 779,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $83,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.73.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.