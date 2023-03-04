Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NOM opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

