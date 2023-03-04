Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,914. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

