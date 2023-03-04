Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

