Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.