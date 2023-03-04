Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 72,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,624. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

