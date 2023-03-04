Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NSL remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. 79,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.82.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
