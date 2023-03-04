Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NSL remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. 79,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 132.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

