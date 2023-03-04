NYM One Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $82.87 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.73 or 0.28681993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,889,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.26311361 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,844,224.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

