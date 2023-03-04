Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 355.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 710,837 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $55,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

