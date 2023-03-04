OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Announces $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCANF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

