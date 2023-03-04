Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 96,000 shares changing hands.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

