OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in OGE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.