Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Stephens increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

