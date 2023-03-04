Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11 to $0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million to $511 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.26 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $176.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 3,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.