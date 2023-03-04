Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.06 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

