ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGS. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.