ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.85 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 145,502 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 95,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 68,443 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

