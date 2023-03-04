OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,083 shares during the quarter. OneSpan accounts for approximately 9.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneSpan worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneSpan by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 443,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

