Ontology (ONT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $194.23 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.35 or 0.07000817 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

