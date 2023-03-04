Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Plans Dividend of $0.43

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4291 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Ørsted A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $711.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

