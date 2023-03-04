Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 3,266 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $15,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.