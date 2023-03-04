Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 3,266 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $15,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

