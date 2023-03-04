Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,078,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 4,611,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OBNNF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 101,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OBNNF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

