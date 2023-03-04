Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.