Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 824.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
