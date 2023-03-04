Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 824.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

Shares of OVCHF remained flat at $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

