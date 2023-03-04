PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 8th

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.