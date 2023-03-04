Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 261,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $7,606,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía Company Profile

PAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

