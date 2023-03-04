PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 26,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

PAR opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PAR Technology

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.