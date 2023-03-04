PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.
PAR Technology Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
