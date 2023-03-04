PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

