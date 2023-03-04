Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Parkland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.22.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

Parkland Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.