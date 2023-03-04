Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Parkland stock opened at C$29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.22.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
