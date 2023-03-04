Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSI. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.70.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

