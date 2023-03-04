Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
