Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pason Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pason Systems

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.70.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

