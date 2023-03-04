Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.87 and traded as high as C$15.05. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 224,414 shares changing hands.

PSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.70.

Pason Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

