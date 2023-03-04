Patricia K. Poppe Sells 66,700 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PG&E Trading Up 3.2 %

PCG opened at $16.35 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.