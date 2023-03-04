Paul S. Dickson Sells 906 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $23,112.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 156,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,488.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

