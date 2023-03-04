PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCM opened at $9.45 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

