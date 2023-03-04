Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 382 ($4.61) price objective on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.13) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.85).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 323 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.48).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

