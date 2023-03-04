Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,507 ($18.19) to GBX 1,469 ($17.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,427.25 ($17.22).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.46) on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.82. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,731.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

About St. James’s Place

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,162.16%.

(Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.