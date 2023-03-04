Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

