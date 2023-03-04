Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Permian Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Permian Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

