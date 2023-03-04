Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

