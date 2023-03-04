Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 32,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.