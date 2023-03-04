Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,190 ($14.36) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.53) to GBX 2,150 ($25.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,612.83 ($19.46).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,283.50 ($15.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,366 ($28.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,381.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,356.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,352.42%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

