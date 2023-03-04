PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 1.2%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51). Approximately 540,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,632,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.13 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.82.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Stories

