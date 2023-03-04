PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) CEO Sells $1,058,529.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PG&E Trading Up 2.7 %

PG&E stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,640. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $145.53.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.375 dividend. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

About PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCGU. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,266,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

