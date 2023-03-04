Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,100 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 4,490,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,240.1 days.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pharming Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 185. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

