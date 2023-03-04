Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 2,032 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $17,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,407.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
