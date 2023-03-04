Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Molly Henderson Sells 2,032 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $17,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,407.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 570,729 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

