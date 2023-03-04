Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

