PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 387,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.91.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Featured Articles
