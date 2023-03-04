Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEMKT PDO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 440,081 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $564,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

