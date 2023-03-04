Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEMKT PDO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 440,081 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $564,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
