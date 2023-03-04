PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.