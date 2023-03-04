PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PHK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
